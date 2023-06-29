Alisha Johnson Wilder, Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Director, talks about how the company is uplifting minority groups and giving back to the Latino community.

How Apple's BIPOC Initiatives Want to Uplift the Latino Community and Be a Force For Equity

It's been three years since Apple launched its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI), a program focused on uplifting Latino, African American and Indigenous communities. Since June 2020, the company has invested over $200 million and impacted countless lives with these programs, centered on education, economic empowerment and criminal justice reform.

"The time has really flown by, but we recognize that this is a long-term systemic challenge. When you look at something like systemic racism, it's been engrained over centuries, so the work also has to be long term to address it," Alisha Johnson Wilder tells People Chica.

REJI has expanded to communities outside the United States facing similar challenges, like Mexico, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia.

"Even though we started the initiative in the U.S., we are a multinational company and certainly systemic racism is not limited to the U.S. borders, so we knew we had to thoughtfully expand the work over time," Johnson says, noting that she is proud of all the progress they've made so far.

Besides collaborating with universities across Mexico, REJI has partnered with Enactus to support the expansion of iOS Development Labs—including locations in Chiapas and Tijuana—that teach coding and prepare learners for careers in Mexico's thriving iOS app economy.

Per Johnson, the initiative has launched two labs that "focus on Indigenous students and communities" to provide "access to job opportunities."

REJI also collaborates with Hispanic-serving institutions, colleges and universities across the United States as it wants "to create a future of tech that is representative of our communities and really reflects the diversity that we see."

"One of the ways we can do that is through education and ensuring that students, even at the youngest age, are exposed to opportunities in tech and also have the resources," Johnson says.

Someone with first-hand experience of the program's benefits is Victor López, who attended Miami Dade College in South Florida.

Victor, 30, a Venezuelan immigrant, left a career in IT to pursue his passion for app development. He has been interested in coding for over a decade but "never had the funds or time to pursue it."

With the knowledge he gained from Miami Dade College's coding program, López is creating a non-profit organization that will connect users to mental health services worldwide, free of charge to low-cost, using an app prototype he created called Purpose Grounds.

López's interest in coding began in high school, and he admits to brainstorming app ideas for a long time as it combines his passion for "people and technology."

"It's going to go live most likely this year," he adds. "I've done a lot of charity work around mental health with many organizations, and I saw the need for it. Purpose Grounds provides free or low-cost mental health resources; that's our mission."

Apple covered Victor's tuition to participate in Miami Dade College's program, Miami Codes, an Apple-supported project to increase the number of minority students with app development skills for iOS, which covers the cost of coding courses.

"Studying apps felt like an overwhelming idea, something too big," López says, feeling grateful that he overcame this barrier. "It was intimidating, but it was something I felt I had to do. I had to take a leap."

"Education has been a huge part of Apple's culture from the very beginning," Johnson says. "We have always seen education as a force for equity, a way to ensure that underrepresented and under-resourced schools and communities can get the tools that they need to close those resource gaps and make sure that students are not at a disadvantage."

Another aspect of REJI is its investment in economic empowerment. Apple has committed $50 million in venture capital support and over $100 million in financing to diverse businesses and financial institutions.

That includes providing funds for VamosVentures, a venture capital fund that supports Latino-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.

"We deployed $25 million in cash through an organization called CNote to communities that are underbanked," Johnson says.

This includes providing funds to financial institutions like the Latino Community Credit Union in North Carolina, which provides home and small business loans to its members, helping low-income families.

Finally, through its criminal justice reform pillar, REJI addresses deep disparities in the justice system that disproportionately impact African American, Hispanic, and Indigenous communities—Johnson acknowledges that Latinos "are incarcerated at 1.3 times the rate" of their Caucasian counterparts.

Apple has contributed to non-profit organizations like the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, the Vera Institute of Justice and The Last Mile, which advance equity and justice. It has also partnered with community colleges in cities like Los Angeles, New Orleans and Houston to implement programs to help incarcerated and paroled individuals learn new skills that create economic opportunities for them.

"In many cases, they are able to take course work at these labs in exchange for jail time," Johnson says. "So that's a great outcome, and a way to help people to get access to skills that can help them to transition back into society."

Although the work seems "challenging," knowing she is making a positive difference every day is the best incentive for Johnson to forge ahead.

"I think the opportunities to meet students, entrepreneurs, to see the work they're doing—especially the work that's having such a positive benefit in their communities—that is the piece that really brings this home for me," says Johnson, who before joining Apple served in the Obama Administration as Deputy Communications Director for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and Senior Advisor at the U.S. State Department.

"Apple has resources, and we certainly have a big megaphone, so it's important that we use it to call out systemic racism," she adds.