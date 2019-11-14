Sech, Farruko, Ozuna and More Attended the Launch of Apple Music’s Beats 1 ¡Dale Play! Show

By
November 14, 2019 04:29 PM
Apple Music's ¡Dale Play! playlist is already known for curating Latin tracks from all over the world, but now, the playlist will have a radio show component hosted by reggaeton enthusiast Sandra Pena. The weekly show, announced Wednesday, will highlight the latest in Latin music and feature celebrity guests; the first episode includes J Balvin, Ricky Martin and more. The first episode airs November 15 at 2 PM EST.  Here’s everyone that came through to celebrate the launch.
Empezar galería

1 de 10

JESSE & JOY

courtesy of Apple Music
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 de 10

SECH

Cortesía: Apple Music

3 de 10

ANITTA

Cortesía: Apple Music
Advertisement

4 de 10

MARIAH

courtesy of Apple Music

5 de 10

CAMILO AND PEDRO CAPO

6 de 10

DALEX AND DIMELO FLOW

Courtesy of Apple Music
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 de 10

DE LA GHETTO AND PRINCE ROYCE

8 de 10

FARRUKO

Courtesy of Apple Music

9 de 10

OZUNA

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://peopleenespanol.com