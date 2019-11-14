Sech, Farruko, Ozuna and More Attended the Launch of Apple Music’s Beats 1 ¡Dale Play! Show

Apple Music's ¡Dale Play! playlist is already known for curating Latin tracks from all over the world, but now, the playlist will have a radio show component hosted by reggaeton enthusiast Sandra Pena. The weekly show, announced Wednesday, will highlight the latest in Latin music and feature celebrity guests; the first episode includes J Balvin, Ricky Martin and more. The first episode airs November 15 at 2 PM EST. Here’s everyone that came through to celebrate the launch.
JESSE & JOY
courtesy of Apple Music
SECH
Cortesía: Apple Music
ANITTA
Cortesía: Apple Music
MARIAH
courtesy of Apple Music
CAMILO AND PEDRO CAPO
DALEX AND DIMELO FLOW
Courtesy of Apple Music
DE LA GHETTO AND PRINCE ROYCE
FARRUKO
Courtesy of Apple Music
OZUNA
