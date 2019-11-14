Sech, Farruko, Ozuna and More Attended the Launch of Apple Music’s Beats 1 ¡Dale Play! Show

Apple Music's ¡Dale Play! playlist is already known for curating Latin tracks from all over the world, but now, the playlist will have a radio show component hosted by reggaeton enthusiast Sandra Pena. The weekly show, announced Wednesday, will highlight the latest in Latin music and feature celebrity guests; the first episode includes J Balvin, Ricky Martin and more. The first episode airs November 15 at 2 PM EST. Here’s everyone that came through to celebrate the launch.