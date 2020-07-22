Apple Announces Plan to Go Fully Carbon Neutral By 2030

On Tuesday, Apple announced an ambitious plan to become 100 percent carbon neutral by 2030, cutting its emissions by 75 percent and mitigating the remaining 25 percent by finding new methods of carbon removal. "Businesses have a profound opportunity to help build a more sustainable future, one born of our common concern for the planet we share," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation, and durable economic growth. With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change."

Apple's plan lists many things the company is already doing to diminish its carbon footprint, and outlines additional plans for the future, like developing a carbon-free smelting process for aluminum and launching a solar array in Scandinavia. "It’s our attempt to meet the urgency of the moment," Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives tells People CHICA. "It should be the most you can do, the fastest you can do it, and 2030 for us represents exactly that."

While many of Apple's rivals are developing new technology to remove carbon from the atmosphere, the company will be working with groups like Conservation International to protect and restore natural environments that already store carbon, like mangrove forests. "Even after we do everything we can to switch everyone we can to clean energy, there's still about 25 percent of our comprehensive footprint that will still be there," says Jackson. "That carbon is going to go into the air, and we believe that companies need to then take the initiative to remove it."