Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wins Democratic Primary Against Michelle Caruso-Cabrera

On Tuesday night, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated former CNBC correspondent and anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera in the Democratic primary election for New York's 14th Congressional District, representing parts of the Bronx and Queens. "When I won in 2018, many dismissed our victory as a 'fluke.' Our win was treated as an aberration, or bc my opponent 'didn’t try,'" Ocasio-Cortez tweeted after her victory. "So from the start, tonight’s race was important to me. Tonight we are proving that the people’s movement in NY isn’t an accident. It‘s a mandate."

Ocasio-Cortez made history in 2018 as the youngest woman elected to the United States Congress. She had been expected to win the primary, despite a major push by Caruso-Cabrera to cast herself as a better option than the democratic socialist. Samuel Sloan and Badrun Khan also challenged Ocasio-Cortez in the primary, but together garnered less than 10 percent of votes.

The representative also received a congratulatory note from Senator Bernie Sanders. "Congratulations to @AOC for winning her primary tonight!" he wrote. "In less than two years, she has become a major leader in Congress on many important issues, and I look forward to continue working with her to achieve justice for all working people. She replied, "Thanks tío!"

