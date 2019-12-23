Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called out President Donald Trump once again, claiming that he is “afraid of strong women.” In an interview with Noticias Telemundo, when asked what she thought of Trump referring to her as a “wack job,” she said, “If the president thinks I’m crazy, I think that’s a good thing, because I think it would be a problem if he said he agreed with my ideas.” Ocasio-Cortez went on to argue that the U.S. president “has a lot of problems: he is a racist, he is anti-immigrant and more than that … his administration is corrupt. He has a track record: he is afraid of strong women, of Latino women, he is unethical.”

The U.S. representative for New York’s 14th Congressional District, 30, is currently the youngest member in Congress, and opened up about how her life has drastically changed after being elected to her post. “Last year I worked in a taqueria, as a waitress and as a bartender, and now I am a Congresswoman. That is a huge change,” she said. “But my values are the same. And we are saying the same thing we were saying last year: that we must fight for working families, for health insurance, for education for all children and a fair salary.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, did the exclusive interview in Spanish, recognizing the importance of honoring her family’s native tongue. “If we are first or second generation, it is important that we cultivate our language,” she emphasized. “I must speak and practice more to improve my own Spanish. Our language is the link with our families and our communities.” She sat down with Telemundo correspondent Guad Venegas in Las Vegas, where she hosted an event called “Unidos Con Bernie Reunión Política con Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” in support of Senator Bernie Sanders’s 2020 presidential run.

She says she supported Sanders before running for Congress and he inspired her to continue her path in politics. “I was a community organizer in the Bronx for Senator Sanders during the last presidential campaign. That was my first experience organizing right there in the street for an election. Before that, I did community work in education, with the Latino community and with the National Hispanic Institute, but that was my first time organizing for an election,” she recalled. “It was an experience that I will never forget. It was an important part of my experience when I decided to run for Congress. I learned that there was another way of doing politics here in the U.S.”

She also reflected on the impact of being a focus of media attention since her election. “I would like to think that my character hasn’t changed much,” she said, “but this world changed a lot and my life changed a lot with all this attention.”