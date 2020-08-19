Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Dismisses Claims That She Didn't Endorse Joe Biden

During this year's ongoing virtual Democratic National Convention, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke for 96 seconds, at the end of which she nominated Bernie Sanders for president. "I hereby second the nomination for Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America," she said, causing much confusion and leading some people to think she doesn't support Joe Biden, the DNC's nominee.

"If you were confused, no worries!" she tweeted on Tuesday night. "Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold. I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call. I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden — let's go win in November." She also added that her speech was prerecorded.

However, Ocasio-Cortez did not appreciate that some outlets reported on her speech as if she had somehow snubbed Biden. "This is completely unacceptable, disappointing, and appalling," she wrote in response to a since-deleted NBC News tweet that implied she had not endorsed Biden. "The DNC shared the procedural purpose of my remarks to media WELL in advance. @NBC knew what was going to happen & that it was routine. How does a headline that malicious & misleading happen w/ that prior knowledge?"