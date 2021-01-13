Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Speaks About Her Experience During the Capitol Riot

"I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of the day alive," she said.

During an Instagram Live video on Tuesday night, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke about her experience during the Capitol riot last week. Trump supporters trespassed at the U.S. Capitol building in protest of the congressional tally of Electoral College votes confirming President-elect Joe Biden's win. They went on to destroy property and attempted to breach both the House and Senate chambers.

Ocasio-Cortez said she feared for her life as the mob stormed the building and had a "very close encounter," during which she thought she "was going to die." She didn't elaborate on what happened but cited security concerns.

"I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive, and not just in a general sense but also in a very, very specific sense," the NYC representative said, adding that it was "traumatizing." She also said it was "not an exaggeration" to say that many members of the House were "nearly assassinated."

"We were very lucky that things happened within certain minutes that allowed members to escape the House floor unharmed," she said. "Many of us merely narrowly escaped death."

During the Live, Ocasio-Cortez repeated some of the calls for resignation that have been circulating among Democrats, specifically those directed at Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. "Ted Cruz, you do not belong in the United States Senate," she said. "Josh Hawley, you do not belong in the United States Senate, so get out." She said Hawley fist-pumped the mob moments before the group stormed the Capitol, and accused the senators of putting their political futures ahead of democracy and the safety of Americans.