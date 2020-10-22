Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hosts Twitch Livestream to Encourage People to Vote

On Tuesday, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hosted a livestream on Twitch to play the popular mobile game Among Us, during which time she encouraged gamers to go out and vote. She was joined by Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar and several celebrity streamers like Pokemane, Jacksepticeye, and HasanAbi. The event became the third biggest livestream for an individual streamer of all time, with 439,000 concurrent viewers. By the time Ocasio-Cortez logged off, she'd been streaming for more than three hours.

Ocasio-Cortez directed gamers to I Will Vote, a website that aims to help people establish a voting plan. She also encouraged New York residents to vote for Joe Biden via the endangered Working Families Party line on their ballots.

"Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I've never played but it looks like a lot of fun)," she tweeted on Monday, inviting her followers to play along with her. Ocasio-Cortez appeared on Twitch last year at a fundraiser, but her new account has already reached 545,000 followers. Her debut video from earlier this week has racked up more than 4.5 million views.