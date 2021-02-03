All About the New Podcast Anything for Selena

Time to add a new podcast to your queue: Anything for Selena, hosted by journalist Maria Garcia. The series focuses on the legacy of the late Selena Quintanilla and what it means to belong in America.

Garcia was born in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico and raised on the border in El Paso, and in the podcast, she shares how the queen of Tejano music changed her life. She was eight when Quintanilla was killed by Yolanda Saldívar, her fan club president. Garcia opens up about how Selena had — and still has — a huge impact on the Latino community.

"I think in the first episode you hear how Selena, even for me as a seven-year old kid, even before I had to intellectualize these big questions about identity, where I belonged and where I didn't, even then I knew that somehow her imprint in my life was lasting and important," she said in an interview with the Corpus Christi Caller Times. "I felt the weight of her representation so early on. I knew that it mattered that this women who was fully herself and embraced this working-class Mexican American aesthetic, vernacular, and fashion. Everything about her. From her hoops, to her pronounced red lips. She wasn't trying to hide her features, but embrace them. Her curvaceous body. Everything about her was leading with meaning. Whether she wanted to be a symbol or not, she was a symbol."

Garcia also shares with her listeners how she grew up ashamed of her Mexican heritage, asking to being called "Mary" instead of "Maria." Selena, she says, helped her embrace her background. "She has served as this cornerstone in my life when I need to feel grounded, when I need to remember who I am and my roots and what I stand for," Garcia said. "I come back to her."