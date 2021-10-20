Anya Taylor-Joy Marvels with Her Melodic Voice

Among her many talents, the The Queen's Gambit star also sings. Listen to her iteration of the 60s classic "Downtown."

Anya Taylor-Joy has proven she is a gal of many talents.

As if giving tarot readings at parties, carrying around her crystals, or winning a Golden Globe award for her performance in The Queen's Gambit weren't attributes that make her cool enough already, it turns out Taylor-Joy can also sing!

The actress recently covered a downtempo version of the Petula Clark 1965 hit track "Downtown" as part of her latest film, Last Night in Soho, where she plays a 60s-era cabaret bombshell singer that meets a dark and untimely death.

Taylor-Joy's voice is as dreamy as we could imagine, almost resembling a lullaby. A string orchestra accompanies her with subtle melodies.

Last Night in Soho follows an aspiring fashion designer who travels back in time to the 1960s through her dreams and starts living the life of a London nightclub singer vicariously. She believes she has magical powers that transport her every night to the Swinging Sixties when dreams and reality start to clash, leading her to a horrific nightmare. The movie will play in theaters on October 29.