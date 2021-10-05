Anya Taylor-Joy Shows Us What's Inside Her Bag

Can you guess some of her must-have items?

Crystals, a tarot deck, and books for reading are among the items you can find in Anya Taylor-Joy's Shakespeare and Company tote—The iconic bookstore in Paris is "one of my favorites places in the world," she confesses.

The British-Argentinian star opened up to Vogue on the standard articles she carries with her at all times in her bag.

"I think everyone should have a book in their purse. That way, they're never bored," she said as she pulled two books: Kink Stories by Garth Greenwell and R.O. Kwon and The Dud Avocado by Elaine Dundy.

In addition to her love of books, the actress shares a passion for writing.

"I'm always writing, so I always carry a journal," she said as she showed off her current notebook where The Queen's Gambit star scribbled a quote by Lao Tzu on the back cover: "Be content with what you have; rejoice in the way things are. When you realize nothing is lacking, the whole world belongs to you."

Taylor-Joy must-have items include a tarot deck, dried seaweed for snacking, a hairbrush, and elastic hair tie for her long locks.

"I love these [tarot cards]; I started reading them about six or seven years ago," she said as she shuffled her deck. "It's so fun, and you can always pull them out at a party, and everyone gets very happy."

However, among the most surprising items in her purse are a collection of large crystals: a carnelian, obsidian, rose quartz, crystal dagger, and California stone, which she calls her "babies."

"I love to hold them all in my hand. I don't know why," she explains. "My friends always make fun of me because they think I don't have a crystal in my hand, and suddenly they see it. I sleep with them; I keep them in my make-up chair in the mornings when I'm working. I don't know; I love them."