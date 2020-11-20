The Queen's Gambit Star Anya Taylor-Joy Shares Her Pride for Her Argentinean Roots

In Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy plays Beth Harmon, an orphan who becomes a chess prodigy. The hit series — based on a 1983 novel by Walter Tevin — shows Beth struggle with her inner demons and dark past as she pursues fame, fortune, success, and ultimately, happiness.

You can't help but root for the character to win in chess tournaments and in life. "You see her drinking because she feels isolated," Taylor-Joy says about her character. "Taking pills because she suddenly feels too much and she needs a sensation of control. Sometimes she is punishing herself."

Beth represents an unlikely heroine who sends a powerful message: she saves herself and doesn't need a knight in shining armor to come to her rescue. "I think women today have a stronger voice and society understands that there is a problem of inequity," she adds.

In a promo video for Netflix, the 24-year-old star shared her pride for her roots. "My favorite foods are from Argentina — empanadas, provolone bread (which I like more than pizza), and churros with dulce de leche." Born in Miami, she lived part of her childhood in Argentina before moving to London. She moved to New York when she was a teen and was discovered by a modeling agent at 16. She also trained in classical ballet, but found her true passion in acting.

Anya's mom is Spanish-British and her dad is Argentinean-Scottish. "I come from many different places, but I think my warmth and attitude in life comes from Argentina," she said. "I am very grateful for that part of my story, I am very proud to come from Argentina."

