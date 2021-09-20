Anya Taylor-Joy Makes Emmy Red Carpet Debut

The star of The Queen's Gambit was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance as Beth Harmon in the Netflix original series.

Anya Taylor-Joy's debut at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards was a sure checkmate as the Queen's Gambit star had all eyes on her on the red carpet.

Taylor-Joy was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance as Beth Harmon in the Netflix original series. Fellow nominees included Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), Michaela Cole (I May Destroy You), and Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision).

"Where to even begin. What an absolute privilege to be able to celebrate The Queen's Gambit last night @televisioncad. To be able to hug and hold and laugh," she wrote on her Instagram alongside a photo with her couture gown. "I am (and will be) forever grateful that we got to go out with a bang, together."

Anya Taylor-Joy Credit: Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

The actress wore a backless cream-colored halter gown and a dramatic bright-yellow cape by Dior, adorned with her platinum blonde hair woven into an intricate high bun and an iconic red lipstick. The backless halter design was perfect to pair with two Elsa Peretti Diamonds by the Yard necklaces that cascaded down her back. Taylor-Joy wore approximately $800,000 worth of jewels from Tiffany & Co., including diamond and platinum earrings, a baguette diamond and platinum bracelet with a yellow sapphire from the brand's Blue Book Collection, an over-17-carat yellow sapphire matching ring, and a diamond vine bypass ring in platinum.

"Thank you to all of you who watched… and a huge THANK YOU to @mariagraziachiuri and the house of @dior @diorbeauty for making my dream dress come true!" she added to the Instagram post. "I am beyond proud to see a design of mine brought so beautifully to life by the exquisite craftsmanship of the house and the styling of my day 1 ride or die @paulburgo …. My favourite dress I've worn and an evening I will never forget 🥰 THANK YOU!"

Anya Taylor-Joy Credit: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images