Feeling Anxious? These 5 Podcasts Will Help You Find Inner Peace And Zen

Feeling anxious? Can't focus on the present because your thoughts linger toward the future? You're not alone.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders are among the most common mental illness in the United States, affecting 40 million adults 18 and up.

As January comes to a close, we know that pressures to have 2022 be your "best year," a growing to-do list and the continuation of a global pandemic can cause uneasiness.

To help you manage your anxiety, People Chica's #MotivationMonday series is highlighting five podcasts—in Spanish and English—that feature experts, coaches and authors that will help you find your zen and get in touch with your essence.

The Anxiety Dr Podcast by Dr. Lisa Cortez - English

Dr. Lisa Cortez is a psychotherapist also known as the "Anxiety Dr." Every Wednesday, she offers listeners tips and tools that will help calm their anxiety. The episodes offer empowering and encouraging words that will help folks tackle fears, stress and life's obstacles.

Latinx Therapy by Adriana Alejandre - English

Let's talk about mental health within the Latinx community. Adriana Alejandre is unapologetically opening up the can of worms and breaking down stigma related to mental health for Latinos. With her podcast, she's diving into self-help techniques, tips to support ourselves and others struggling with mental illnesses and giving other mental health providers useful tools to work with Latinos.

Tranquila Mente by Irene Larios - Spanish

Irene Larios has dedicated this space to helping listeners find emotional balance and wellness. Each short episode focuses on a specific topic ranging from personal relationships to building new habits. She provides actionable tips and tools while maintaining kindness at the center.

Untangle: Mindfulness for Curious Humans by Patricia Karpas and Ariel Garten - English

Every Tuesday, Patricia Karpas and Ariel Garten are bringing new episodes where they interview experts and thought leaders in life, leadership, brain health and mindfulness.

The Holistic Project by Dariela Cantú - Spanish