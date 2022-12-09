Astrid Cuevas called out the Puerto Rican rapper for not seeing their son, Pablo, more often.

The Mother of Anuel's Son is Calling Him Out For Being an Absent Father

Anuel AA is under fire from his baby momma, Astrid Cuevas, who is calling him out for not seeing their son, Pablo, more often.

The Puerto Rican performer's ex-girlfriend shared an Instagram story where she didn't hold back on her complaints about her son's father.

She began, "What a bad habit of using a child for marketing!!! How can a man with so much power and money not see his son constantly?"

"How is it possible that a man who is traveling the world in his private jet can't stop in PR to see his son? Look, take off your mask or I'll take it off, soplapote...," she said.

The news came after the rapper shared a photo with his nine-year-old son during the week of his 30th birthday, where they shared quality time together.

"Say things as they are, stop playing the role of victim and be a man of your word, that's what's missing," she added.

During the time Anuel and his son shared together, Pablo asked his dad to be "normal" and take him and his cousin shopping at the mall.

"Pablo asked me to be a normal dad and uncle for a second and take them to the mall," he wrote in the clip alongside several emojis. "And here we are with @pabloanuelgaz and Adrián."

A few days later, on November 26, Anuel celebrated his birthday alongside Pablo and his wife Yailín, who is currently expecting a daughter. The Leyendas Nunca Mueren vocalist shared several photos and an endearing message for all his fans.

"Happy birthday to me...we're going to celebrate in Mexico. I am with Pablo, you all know that I love him with all my heart," he said in the video. "Pablo also loves you all."