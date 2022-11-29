The rapper's first child requested that his father accompany him to the mall like a "normal" parent would.

Anuel's Son Asked Him to be "Normal" and Do This One Thing

Anuel AA has proven that he would do anything for his children.

The rapper, who has a nine-year-old son with Astrid Cuevas named Pablo Anuel, goes above and beyond each time he gets to spend time with his first born and no exception was made during the week of his 30th birthday, where they shared quality time together.

However, aside from Anuel's personal birthday wishes, Pablo had one too: that his dad be "normal" and take him shopping at the mall.

The Puerto Rican star shared the details of the outing to his Instagram stories where he was taped taking his son and nephew to several stores in Miami, FL.

"Pablo asked me to be a normal dad and uncle for a second and take them to the mall," he wrote in the clip alongside several emojis. "And here we are with @pabloanuelgaz and Adrián."

A few days later, on November 26, Anuel celebrated his birthday alongside Pablo and his wife Yailín, who is currently expecting a daughter. The Leyendas Nunca Mueren vocalist shared several photos and an endearing message for all his fans.

"Happy birthday to me...we're going to celebrate in Mexico. I am with Pablo, you all know that I love him with all my heart," he said in the video. "Pablo also loves you all."

He also added to the post's caption that it would be the first time he would be playing on his birthday.

Yailín also took an opportunity to send her love birthday wishes in a heartfelt message on Instagram where she shared her hopes for their future together.