Anuel AA Gives Us Insight Into His Heart With New Single "23 preguntas"

Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA has released a new song and music video, "23 preguntas," a slow-tempo reggaeton track that compares a past relationship with current world events.

The tune dropped on August 23rd with lyrics that ask his old love 23 questions in the hopes of salvaging their relationship —one of the singer's most intimate and personal pieces to date.

"#23preguntas is out!!!!!! This song seriously has a crazy meaning for me!!!!! Listen to it, analyze it, feel it, appreciate it!!!! With this song, I'm giving you insight into my heart!!!!" the trap pioneer wrote on an Instagram post. "I hope you like it a lot just as I do!!!! August 23, 23 questions!!!!! A date I'll never forget!!!!!"

This new single was released two weeks after "Los de siempre" dropped, a collaboration with Chris Jedi produced by Census, Jug, and Taz Taylor. The music video, where Anuel is seen sitting inside an interrogation room, was directed by Abez.

"I have 23 questions to ask you. Baby just let me know if you have a little time to answer. There's been so many fights that I know you want to erase me from your life," the lyrics say. "For real tell me if it's not worth it to sit down and listen to me. So I can wake up from this nightmare."

As a bonus, the song features Rauw Alejandro at the end, singing the chorus, making the song even more special.