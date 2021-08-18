The Puerto Rican artist asked a crowd of fans gathered at a music festival in Mexico to help him let the Colombian singer know he wants to reconcile.

Anuel AA Uses Musical Performace to Ask Former Girlfriend Karol G to Take Him Back

Trap artist Anuel AA wants singer Karol G to take him back. The Puerto Rican singer asked fans to join him as he sang his heartbreak song, "Babalu," at the Baja Beach Festival in Mexico and shouted his longing for his former girlfriend from the stage.

"Everyone say it really loud, let's see if Karol can hear it and gets back with me," he said during his set this past weekend. "Let it be heard on the moon!"

Karol G had taken the same Baja California stage just 24 hours before the "Adicto" artist publicly shared his wish to reconcile with her.

The public took to social media to find out what the Colombian singer would say to Anuel, who dedicated the song with lyrics like "I didn't know how to value you, I did you wrong baby" to her. Even though the song was released in 2018 — when the singers were still an item— it now serves a different purpose. However, the "12 copas" singer has not yet responded publicly to her ex.

Karol G & Anuel Credit: Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images