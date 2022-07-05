Although the Puerto Rican singer has said he is over his ex Karol G, it seems like his fans are not.

Despite their best efforts to keep Karol G outside of their marriage, Anuel AA and Yailín La Más Viral's fans are still in love with the bichota.

During a recent performance, the couple took to the stage to share what was intended to be a sweet moment with fans, only to have fans chant "Karol G" when the Puerto Rican rapper requested they chant Yailín's name.

"Alright Spain, when I say 'Spain' you're all going to yell out 'Yailín,'" the Puerto Rican rapper said. "Alright, Spain how about you make some noise for Yailín?"

Fans took to the comments section with mixed feelings regarding the response of those attending the concert, some saying it's time the public moved on from the Colombian songstress and embraced the Dominican rapper.

"Let's leave this couple alone," one fan said. "What a moment, this is so embarrassing," added another.

Others vehemently defended the Dominican rapper, "Well, they're going to have to swallow it up because this is the one he chose, long live the Dominican, they're a gorgeous couple."

The newlyweds recently added a new member to their family, an $11,000 dog the Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren star gifted the 20-year-old rapper.