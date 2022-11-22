Anuel AA and Yailín Reveal the Gender of Their First Child Together

Anuel AA and Yailín have made their dream of becoming parents come true as they announced they are expecting a child together.

On November 21, the urban singer shared he is expecting a daughter with his wife, just six months after their civil wedding took place, sharing a video of their gender reveal with the world.

"I'm going to be a dad," he wrote on social media alongside a video where he is caressing her belly. "Today we're going to find out whether it's a boy or a girl. God bless families around the world. I adore you Yailín."

For months, rumors circled regarding the couple's marital status since the 20-year-old had disappeared from social media. However, the love birds set the record straight sharing a video from their party where they looked more in love than ever as they were surrounded by their family and friends.

This will be Anuel's third child and second daughter, as he allegedly has another girl with a woman from Texas, who was born earlier this year.

In January of 2022 the couple announced their engagement via Instagram. Then, in March they opened the doors of their home to People en Español where they dished on the details of their romance.

"We are like the same person in two bodies," Yailín, also known as Jorgina Guillermo Díaz, assured. "We are both very toxic!"

"I don't have to hide in any way or change anything," added Anuel.

The Dominican and Puerto Rican rappers surprised their fans by eloping in the Dominican Republic on June 11. The civil union took place at the Junta Central Electoral (JCE) in Santo Domingo.