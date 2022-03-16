The Puerto Rican star's fiancée is putting her new white Bentley Bentayga to good use.

This is How Anuel AA's Fiancée Yailín is Enjoying the New Luxury Car the Rapper Gifted Her

Anuel AA has not stopped spoiling his fiancée Yailín since the beginning of their relationship.

The Puerto Rican rapper has now surprised the Dominican influencer with a white Bentley Bentayga lined with a red interior and lights on the car's ceiling.

The Dominican influencer, who told People en Español that Anuel treated her like "a queen" in an exclusive interview at their home in Miami, celebrated her excitement for her new toy in an Instagram post.

"Thank you my king [Anuel AA] for my new toy 🎮," she captioned the photos, where she poses in front of the car wearing a sultry red bathing suit.

Fans of the couple were shocked yet again by Anuel's displays of love and affection for the 19 year old, and shared their support in the comments section.

"Enjoy these blessings God has given you because he knows you deserve it," one fan wrote.

Another said, "Wonderful enjoy life and don't pay attention to negative comments." Others also celebrated how sexy the rising star looked, "divas like you deserve that and more beautyyyyyy."

The couple have been living inside their own love bubble—with the reggaeton star of Las leyendas nunca mueren revealing how he has been keen on showering his love with romantic gifts and attention, noting that his fiancée is the "best thing that has ever happened" to him.

On one occasion he showed up to her hospital room post-surgery, with mariachis, red heart-shaped balloons and a room full of flowers. He also shared several photos of the lavish jewelry he has bought his new love.

The couple continues to build their relationship together and bask in their similarities.

"With her I don't have to hide in any way, or change anything," Anuel told People en Español.