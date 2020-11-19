Anuel AA Launches Underwear Line With Ethika

On Thursday, Latin trap star Anuel AA teamed up with the company Ethika to release his own line of underwear for men and women. "Anuel is family to us and has been for years now," Matt Cook, CEO of Ethika, said in a press release. "We have been waiting for a chance to work with him for a while now and are excited to finally make it a reality. He has so much creativity and passion for anything he believes in and it definitely showed through in his Signature Series. We are blessed to move forward into the Latin market with such a powerhouse like Anuel."

For his design, Anuel incorporated his childhood in Carolina, Puerto Rico by including the facade of his community, called Torres de Sabana Towers. His catchphrase "real hasta la muerte" — which is also the title of his debut album — is written across the men's boxer briefs and the sports bra. All of the items are made of a four-way stretch fabric.

Anuel joins rappers like Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, and Meek Mill, who have also worked with the company. "I've always been a fan of Ethika boxers," the Latin trap star said. "I have been wearing them for more than 10 years. Ever since the collaboration with Lil Wayne, it broadened my scope to use my creativity outside of music. When Spiff presented the opportunity for me to be the first Latin artist to collaborate with them, it made me feel as if anything is possible. They have been part of the hip-hop movement for years and for my first collaboration I wanted to bring a partner into my world. I am excited to be their first Latin partner and I can't wait for my fans to see what else we have coming."