Anuel AA Is Donating to Coronavirus Relief After His Grandparents Tested Positive

The Puerto Rican trap star announced that profits from his new album will go directly to relief efforts.

This week, Puerto Rican trap star Anuel AA shared the sad news that his grandparents have tested positive for COVID-19. The singer, 27, who recently released his new album Emmanuel, has now vowed to donate money for coronavirus relief.

Image zoom (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

"I just got some really sad news," he said on Instagram Stories. "My grandma and grandpa tested positive for coronavirus. I know there are a lot of families suffering for that same reason. And that's why I made this decision: All the profits this month from the sale of Emmanuel and all the videos and merch will go directly to a foundation that helps patients and families who are battling COVID-19."

Image zoom Instagram/Anuel AA

The reggaetonero and trapero — who is engaged to Karol G — spoke to People CHICA about his new album and Apple Music documentary Emmanuel: Behind the Artist and his love for his family.

"If my family is a tree then I am the trunk," he said. "They are what give me strength and keep me with my feet on the ground. My parents really struggled to give me the best life, and it's something I feel that I owe them, and my entire family, and that's my strength."

The singer — who has remained really productive during quarantine, working on new music from the beach home he shares with Karol G in Miami — also released his new music video "Que Se Joda" featuring Zion and Farruko on Wednesday. Watch it below.