The Puerto Rican urban rapper has paired with Reebok and Foot Locker, Inc. for a sneaker collaboration that celebrates his Puerto Rican roots.

Anuel AA is giving back to his community with his latest collaboration alongside Foot Locker, Inc. and Reebok.

With the launch of his new sneaker collection, "The Sky Above the Street" on August 26, the award-winning Puerto Rican artist is celebrating the beauty and community of his island with two signature Reebok models.

The Classic Leather and Pump Omni Zone 2 in red and black were inspired by the vibrant urban neighborhoods and courts of La Isla del Encanto and feature the iconic Reebok logo, an ermine tail design paying homage to Anuel's hometown of Carolina, in addition to the name of his debut album Real Hasta La Muerte.

"I'm excited to be launching this collection with Reebok and Foot Locker, Inc," he tells People Chica. "The drop incorporates a lot of my personal style like the small design touches and the red colorway I wanted to kick off with."

The sneaker collection has Anuel's exclusive signature embroidery and metallic lace inspired by his jewelry as part of the design.

"This partnership is special to me and I'm glad to be celebrating my first sneaker deal by giving back and connecting with my fans in Puerto Rico this week," he adds.

Anuel AA Credit: Courtesy of Foot Locker Inc

In support of the release, Reebok, Foot Locker, Inc. and Anuel will also make a $75,000 donation to SER de Puerto Rico, a non-profit organization with a mission to uplift people with disabilities.

On August 25, the Leyendas Nunca Mueren vocalist hosted a meet-and-greet event at the Foot Locker at the Plaza Las Americas where he shared a special moment with children from SER, presented the donation check and gifted fans sneakers.

Foot Locker Credit: Courtesy of Foot Locker Inc

Additionally, fans who purchased the collection on the previous day were allowed to take photos during a meet-and-greet.