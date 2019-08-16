Anuel AA's Instagram World. Our 5 Favorite Posts by the Puerto Rican Trap Star

Anuel AA keeps it interesting —and real— on Instagram. The Puerto Rican Trap star likes to speak his mind, like when he questioned Ivy Queen’s throne as the ‘Reina del Reggaetón and got lots of backlash from Ivy and her fans! He also expresses his love for his ‘Bebecita’, Colombian reggaeton singer Karol G, and for his son Pablo Anuel. Here are our 5 favorite Instagram posts by the Puerto Rican Trap star.

1. Anuel AA recently posted the romantic photo above with his girlfriend Karol G. “A kiss means friendship, sex and love, in any part of the world, regardless of religion,” his caption reads.

2. He also shared a sweet hug with Karol G on this car ride. “Real hasta la muerte bebe,” he captioned the photo, repeating his mantra in life: ‘Real until death baby’. What’s with the inflatable doll? Hmmm…maybe it was a music video prop.

3. The urban music star, 26, who is enjoying much success with his music, shared the postcard above rocking a colorful look in Ibiza. “Dreams do come true,” he reflects.

4. Anuel AA shared his sporty side joining Daddy Yankee in a MLB celebrity softball game. “Smile at life, there is only one life to live,” he captioned the image with the Big Boss of reggaetón.

5. The singer also shared a sweet photo with Karol G and his son Pablo Anuel from the boy’s shark-themed birthday party. “I thank God that I was able to celebrate my son’s birthday here with him after 3 years of missing his birthdays for the bad decisions I made in life,” his caption reads, referring to his time in a Miami prison for illegal gun possession. “Now, thanks to God, all those mistakes are turning into blessings. Happy birthday Pablito! These are the times that truly matter in life. These two angels are the people I love most in this world.”