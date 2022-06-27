The Puerto Rican rapper had to make this correction after saying the bichota's nickname at one of his performances.

Anuel AA's subconscious has tricked him again. During a performance, the Puerto Rican rapper referred to his female fans by the same name he used to call his ex-fiancée Karol G.

Catching himself mid-bebecita, he rectified his mistake by saying bebecitas were no longer allowed at his concerts and proceeded to say only chivirikas (an uninhibited woman), the nickname of his current wife, Yailín La Más Viral, were welcomed.

"What's up, what's up to all those bandoleros and delinquents and the bebecitas," he began. "All those chivirikas, the bebesitas no more, no more, no more. They don't coexist, they don't show up here. All those chivirikas, all those married and single women, I am 'Real Hasta la que?'"

This isn't the first time Anuel has mentioned Karol G's nickname in one of his performances. At the start of his Leyendas Nunca Mueren tour, the urban singer named the bichota at a concert.

"Where are all of those who love the bebecita," he said, noting his mistake and rephrasing his question, "Where are all of those that scream for the chivirika?"

Fans are wondering, is he still not over the Colombian artist?

"He doesn't even believe it," one fan wrote on Instagram. "His subconscious betrayed him and he wanted to fix it 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," said another.

However, other fans took pity on the "Secreto" vocalist for his mistake.