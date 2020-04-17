Watch Anuel AA's New Video With Rvssian and the Late Juice WRLD

Anuel AA is featured in the new music video "No Me Ame" by Rvssian and the late rapper Juice WRLD. The clip, directed by Arrad Rahgoshay, presents a heartfelt tribute to Juice WRLD, who died in 2019 from an accidental overdose at the age of 21.

The emotional video uses archival footage and visual effects to show Juice WRLD with wings, rapping: "Don't you love me? Don't call me and baby don't claim me / I'll call then we fight and then we make up / Catch a body in the bed, but don't catch feelings."

"If sex is a religion, then we are gods but we are not Jay-Z or Beyoncé," the Anuel sings, about a free love not tied down by commitment. There are also shoutouts in the video to Juice WRLD's 999 movement. “999 represents taking whatever ill, whatever bad situation, whatever struggle you're going through and turning it into something positive to push yourself forward,” the late rapper said.

Produced by Jamaican producer and rapper Rvssian, the bilingual track fuses guitar and trap. "This song is special for many reasons, and the music video hits the spot also. I'm super happy I was able to make this one happen. RIP Juice WRLD," Rvssian said. Watch the new video below.