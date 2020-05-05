Anuel AA Hosts His Own Funeral in New "Illuminati" Video

Anuel AA and Lil Pump join forces in the new music video "Illuminati," where we see the Puerto Rican trap star in a coffin, being mourned by loved ones at his own funeral. The opening scene is enigmatic, with a priest figure wearing a black cloak standing behind Anuel's coffin and guests wearing black veils and holding white roses. We also see Lil Pump sitting on a throne and holding a snake. In the middle of the service, Anuel comes back to life and starts rapping about being "untouchable," "a millionaire," and "a king." The clip also features symbols that reference the secret society of the song's title.

Image zoom (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Miami-born rapper of Cuban and Mexican descent — known for his hit song "Gucci Gang" — has collaborated with artists like Kanye West and Diplo. The music, directed by Carlos Suárez, captures the eye with its eccentricity, fusing urban music with the mystique surrounding the Illuminati order.