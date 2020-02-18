Anuel AA Gave Karol G a $450,000 Car for Her Birthday

Karol G just shared a photo of her new ride on Instagram. The Colombian reggaeton singer just got a brand new luxury car from her fiancé, Puerto Rican trap star Anuel AA, and it’s truly impressive. For her 29th birthday, Anuel got her a yellow and black Rolls Royce Phantom, valued at over $450,000. “My baby gave me this baby,” she wrote on Instagram.

Karol, who was born on Valentine’s Day, also shared a sweet photo on social media with a pink birthday cake and balloons with the message, “Today I’m happy because God granted me one more year of life, doing what I love with those I love so much.”

Anuel also shared a video on Instagram, showing images of the car with a big red bow and the moment he gave it to Karol. To make it more romantic and surprising, he blindfolded her before revealing the car in front of friends and family, who sang her “Happy Birthday.”

For Anuel’s 27th birthday, Karol bought him a “Batmobile,” a black Polaris Slingshot sports car. “We are here celebrating my birthday in Batman’s damn car that Karol gave to me,” Anuel joked on Instagram. He also gave Karol a colorful Mercedes Benz SUV for her previous birthday. The couple definitely loves to splurge!