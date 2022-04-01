Anuel AA, Enrique Iglesias and ChocQuibTown Bring in April With These Hot New Tracks

It may be April Fools—but we're not joking with this week's hottest music releases.

We're bringing you the first taste of music by lovebirds Anuel AA and Yailin la Más Viral, the return of Enrique Iglesias and the best collaborations of the early Spring season.

With our #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica wants to bring you some of the hottest new songs that'll make you want to jam out all weekend long. So pull out your headphones and get ready to party!

"Bitcoin" by ChocQuibTown

Colombian band ChocQuibTown has released this empowering new single that tells a story of overcoming heartbreak. The tune is a blend of urban and hip-hop and encourages you to break out into dance. The accompanying music video weaves the story of a relationship that has ended due to deception.

"Espacio en tu corazón" by Enrique Iglesias

Spanish legend Enrique Iglesias returns with his most recent release, which is featured in the telenovela Corazón Guerrero. The song features romantic lyrics and an enticing melody.

"Si tu me busca" by Anuel AA and Yailin la Más Viral

The hottest new Latin couple, Anuel AA and Yailin la Más Viral, are releasing a track that encompasses their sensual, daring and uncensored personalities. This new single—and the couple's first collaboration—pays homage to the love and passion they share.

"Being in love..one is full of inspiration, melodies and creativity; it's the best time to make music and it is something we are enjoying a lot as a couple," Anuel said.

"Sol, mar y playa" by Kevvo x Wisin x Farruko

Reggaeton master Kevvo has returned with his unique style of trap alongside Puerto Rican stars Farruko and Wisin. This new single celebrates Latin culture and inspires audiences to take time off from their daily lives to enjoy the beach, the sun and good vibes.

"Hazme Tuya" by Lupita Infante

Mexican singer Lupita Infante—daughter of late Pedro Infante, Jr.—has released this vibrant song with a modern take on regional Mexican music. The single was written by Infante and Alfredo Ríos.