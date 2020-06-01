Anuel AA and Enrique Iglesias Team Up for a Quarantine Music Video

On Friday, Anuel AA released his second album, Emmanuel, as well the music video for "Futbol y Rumba" featuring Enrique Iglesias. Filmed during the ongoing pandemic, the video features at-home cameos from celebrities like J Balvin, Anitta, Jamie Foxx, Shaquille O'Neal, and Marshmello and soccer stars Leo Messi, Sergio Ramos, and Luis Suárez.

The video also includes clips of people clapping from their homes to thank health care professionals for their work on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis.

The artist thanked all of those who participated in his new video and also released a documentary on Apple Music, where he gave fans a closer look into his life growing up in Puerto Rico and his relationship with fiancée Karol G.

In addition to the song with Enrique, Emmanuel features collaborations with Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Lil Wayne, and Blink-182's Travis Barker.