Anuel AA Comes to Karol G's Defense After Premios Juventud Pregnancy Rumors

The Puerto Rican trapero warned critics that they'll have to deal with him if they pick on his fiancée.

Last week, Karol G's appearance on Premios Juventud — where she performed her new single "Ay, DiOs Mío!" and presented a tribune to Selena Quintanilla — set off rumors of a possible pregnancy. Some of her Instagram followers commented that the Colombian reggaetonera looked like she had gained weight, speculating that it was either because of a secret pregnancy and or evidence that she'd put on a few quarantine pounds.

While Karol G has not yet reacted to these comments, her fiancé, Puerto Rican trapero Anuel AA, posted a message warning critics not to come for his future wife. "Whoever wants to mess with this queen must remember that she has a king that was a war soldier his entire life and still is," Anuel wrote on Instagram.

"My favorite person," Karol commented on the post, thanking Anuel for his support. "You two will get really far together," Karol's sister Verónica Giraldo added. "Love you both."

"I celebrate all things that happen to me with the same importance and I hope to never lose that gift of being surprised," the "Tusa" singer wrote on Instagram, posing with the five Premios Juventud awards she won: Song You Can't Stop Singing, Couples That Appear on Each Other's Feeds, Song You Listen to While Stuck in Traffic, Artists That Post With Their Pets, and Best Collaboration Song.