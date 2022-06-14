Just two days after his civil union with Yailín La Más Viral, the Puerto Rican rapper becomes a father for a second time.

Two days after tying the knot with Dominican rapper Yailín La Más Viral, Anuel AA has become a father once again.

On June 13, the Puerto Rican rapper's ex-girlfriend, Melissa Vallecilla, announced the birth of their daughter, Gianella Gazmey Vallecilla, through Instagram.

"Welcome babygirl," the new mother wrote in a post where she is holding the infant. "Thanks for bringing us so much happiness! We love you!"

In a second slide, she shared a video rocking the baby and holding her tiny hand. Despite sharing a daughter with the Leyendas Nunca Mueren star, she did not mention him in the post.

In May, the Colombian woman from Houston, Texas, revealed the results of a paternity test to El Gordo y la Flaca, which stated that Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago—Anuel's real name—was 99.9% the father.

The expecting mother, Melissa Vallecilla, admitted to journalist and TV host Tanya Charry that she met the Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren star at a party hosted by Drake in Houston last year and notified him of her pregnancy.

According to Vallecilla, Anuel expressed his full support for her until he met Yailín, and then proceeded to cut all communication with her.

"Waiting on my little princess! 💕👑," the expectant mother wrote on Instagram. "Extremely anxious to finally meet my blessing. God knew what he was doing and couldn't have blessed me in a better time. My biggest joy is feeling your little kicks and imagining you in my arms. I love you babygirl and can't wait to meet you! 💕"