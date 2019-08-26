Anuel AA's Super-Romantic Surprise to Celebrate His First Anniversary With Karol G

Anuel AA went all out to celebrate his first anniversary with his bebecita Karol G. The Puerto Rican trap singer put rose petals all over the floor and decorated their home in Miami with candles and golden balloons spelling out “first anniversary.” He also left a champagne bottle and a heart shaped out of rose petals on their bed.

“I love you, Mami,” you can hear Anuel saying in the background of the video, which also features a smiling Karol G showing her surprise. In the video, Anuel calls her “my princess, my queen, the light of my eyes.”

Karol G shared a sweet photo on Instagram kissing Anuel AA with the caption, “1 Year. My Happiness.”

Anuel also shared a video on Instagram showing off a present he gave to the “Punto G” singer. “This is Karol’s Richard Mille [watch] that I gave her as an anniversary present. I invest money in watches, especially Richard Mille ones and from my heart I wanted to give one to my wife,” he said, making fans wonder if the engaged couple had secretly tied the knot. “She is the only reggaetonera who has a Richard Mille,” he added about the luxury watch.

The Colombian bride-to-be recently told Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t have any wedding planning updates, but I can tell you that I’m living as if we are already married.” The reggaeton star added, “I feel like also being apart from each other also helps our relationship and breaks the monotony of things. And every time we see each other it’s like a surprise and I get really excited. So we don’t have a date right now, but I’m acting as if we’re already married.” Karol G has also opened up about wanting an intimate wedding overlooking the ocean. Her wishes seems to be Anuel AA’s commands!