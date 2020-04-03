Anuel AA Releases Surprise New Track "3 De Abril" Remembering His Time in Prison

Anuel AA just dropped a surprise new track titled "3 De Abril." On April 3, 2016, the singer was arrested in Puerto Rico for illegal possession of firearms, and he never forgot the day he lost his freedom. Now four years later, on this same day, he has released a song where he recalls the lessons he learned in prison. In the song, he remembers a time when he left sports behind and led a life full of drugs and "delinquency," "walking beside the devil" for part of his teenage years.

Image zoom (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

"I loved being armed and running from the police," the lyrics say. He also admits he was kidnapped and almost killed before changing his ways after being behind bars for 30 months. The song remembers a difficult time in his life, when his parents struggled with financial problems and a Christian person warned him he would die if he didn't transform his life.

In the heartfelt song — produced by Yampi and Ovy on the Drums — the Puerto Rican trap star, 27, bares his heart, showing a rarely seen vulnerable side. He also sings about his resurrection as an artist after being released from jail and succeeding against all odds.

Just a day ago, Anuel and his wife-to-be, Colombian reggaeton singer Karol G, released their new collaboration and music video "Follow," recorded while in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video gives an intimate glimpse at their life together, with the couple sharing a bubble bath, playing with their puppy at home in Miami, working out, and playing video games. The single debuted as the most-viewed video on YouTube worldwide.