The film, which hit theaters in early June, introduces a new set of transformers and takes place in a city close to the actor's heart.

Why Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Means So Much to Anthony Ramos

From the muñequitos in the '80s to the Michael Bay films of the early 2000s, the Transformers universe means so much to so many people.

In the latest film of the franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, fans get to see a whole new set of robotic heroes dedicated to defending Earth—taking fans for a wild ride across the globe.

One place, in particular, holds a special space within the heart of the film's lead Anthony Ramos: his hometown of New York City.

The film takes place in the '90s and incorporates all the vibrancy and grit of the Big Apple during that period adding another layer of storytelling.

Ramos, a native Brooklynite, tells People Chica that "it was really special" to be part of a film that was bringing this take, which meets at the intersection of music and what life was like in NYC, to the big screen.

"It was—it was really special. It was really special. I was born in the nineties; grew up in New York in the nineties," he explains.

He continues, "Like, it was just crazy having the opportunity to be a part of a movie like this, of this size, that highlighted the place where I come from. You know, I just I never seen Brooklyn in a movie like this, you know."

Ramos adds that this project was also special for his co-star and fellow New Yorker Dominique Fishback.

"So-So this was this was huge for me and Dominique, you know, too. She's from East New York. I'm from Bushwick. So, it really special," he concludes.