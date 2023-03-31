One moment can change the course of your life. Whether it's landing your dream role in a film or submitting your short film to a nationwide contest, all it takes is one moment for everything to change.

For many Latino filmmakers, McDonald's Spotlight Dorado offers them just the opportunity to have their vision made a reality. This short film contest—which has mentors like Anthony Ramos, Al Madrigal, Nancy Mejía, and Gloria Calderón Kellet—wants to help uplift and alter the course of many emerging Latino filmmakers across the United States.

Jesus Celaya, the 2022 Spotlight Dorado winner, tells People Chica, "Something that I have been saying is that it gives us permission to dream. You know, it's that path, that road that can be seen as an easier path, and that's why it's so lovely that people like Anthony are here supporting this because I know they didn't have a Spotlight Dorado that could come in and help and yet still are coming in and helping."

Ramos says, "It's really important when you can have an organization champion creating your art, right? The hardest part is feeling like you have the freedom or the finances to even make the thing that you imagine in your mind. And when someone says, 'Here's $75,000 to make that vision come to life,' you know, that's a big deal."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Celaya and Ramos discuss why contests like Spotlight Dorado (with registration and submissions open until April 21) are vital for Latino creatives everywhere.

What is something that you are proud to see audiences that they get to enjoy today as far as Latino content goes?

Jesus Celaya: I'm really enjoying seeing new kinds of roles for Latino actors that are sometimes imperfect people. I know that for a time it was kind of a focus of ours to do the feel-good stuff, and there is that feeling of, "Man, we want to be liked," but I think it's really getting very interesting now where the Latino roles are shifting into something a lot more interesting, a lot more human. And, you know, we have flaws. We have quirks and things, and I like seeing more of that and more of a human representation of what we are.

Anthony Ramos: Having the opportunity to see movies like Encanto happen [and] Coco, you know, movies where now [it] is expanding into an animated space and Bad Bunny being the biggest artist in the world—all of these things are like beacons of hope. These are moments [that] stacked one on top of the other [like] building blocks [are] creating this monument of Latino works. So, I'm really excited. Now also the more we do that, the more the world is getting used to seeing us, right? Because even we [as Latinos were] not used to seeing Latinos, especially growing up in here in the States.

McDonald's Spotlight Dorado is a short film contest that seeks to uplift emerging Latino filmmakers and help them make their dreams become a reality. Why do you believe initiatives like this one are important for the Latino community?

JC: Something that I have been saying is that it gives us permission to dream. You know, it's that path, that road that can be seen as an easier path, and that's why it's so lovely that people like Anthony are here supporting this because I know they didn't have a Spotlight Dorado that could come in and help and yet still are coming in and helping. That's my view of it—is that we need those paths and they need to be carved out by us, for us. And it's finally happening.

AR: It's really important when you can have an organization champion creating your art, right? The hardest part is feeling like you have the freedom or the finances to even make the thing that you imagine in your mind. And when someone says, "Here's $75,000 to make that vision come to life," you know, that's a big deal. That's an amazing opportunity. That's a pathway, a door opening up in the fact that they do it for not one, but three filmmakers at a time, giving them this opportunity. And the people pick the winner, but all of them are winners, you know? Like they've all they've made it. They've been able to make their movie, so it's a blessing, and I think that's the biggest gift.

And it's free is free to apply that—the next deadline is April 21. It's just like you've got nothing to lose. If you're a Latino filmmaker out there, apply [and] get your work out there. Like the worst thing that [can] happens is nothing, right? But if someone saw your work, that's another person that saw your work. You can add another person to that list of people who got to [see] your vision.

The beauty and depth of the Latino culture are palpable, but only one percent of our stories make it into the big screen. How do you hope to continue pushing the needle forward throughout your career?

AR: Any opportunity I get, I'm looking for two opportunities I can give to someone else or three or four or whatever. Like if I can do that movie and if they pay me this amount, okay, how can I put my boy on? How can I put this film on? How can I collab with this person if I get more exposure doing this movie? How do I now get to be a producer in the movie? Okay, cool. Can I greenlight this film? So let me get a Latino director. Let me make sure that the key makeup artist is Latino. Let me make sure that the costume designer [is Latino.] The further we get in our careers, the deeper we get, [and] the more vast the playing field becomes for us to include our peers and expand