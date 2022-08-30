Anitta Becomes First Brazilian Artist to Win a VMA

Anitta has made history as the first Brazilian to win an MTV Video Music Award.

The Girl from Rio took to the stage on August 28 at the awards ceremony to receive the Best Latin Award for her chart-topping hit, "Envolver."

Anitta Credit: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

"I really wasn't expecting that. I just want to say for whoever doesn't know this, tonight we're making history, it's the first time Brazil is here. It's the first time my country wins an award like that," the 29-year-old singer said. "Tonight I performed here a rhythm that in my country for many years was considered a crime. I was born and raised in the ghetto of Brazil, for whoever was born there...we would never think this was possible so thank you so much."

Before receiving the award, the singer-songwriter delivered a memorable performance of "Envolver" wearing a custom-made red skintight suit by GCDS.

"Yesterday we made history. My country had the opportunity to be present for the first time on such a big celebration that is the @vmas not even in my biggest dreams or anyone else's dream we could imagine this was possible being for Brazil," she wrote on Instagram on August 29. "We always think that it's impossible when we haven't seeing happening before. But now I can tell you.. IT IS POSSIBLE."

She continued, "We are Latinos, but at the same time our language (Portuguese) makes us so separated from the others (Spanish speakers). It was so much work to make everything happen with the respect I always wanted to have for all the cultures. Brazil was in a big celebration yesterday, feeling part of something this big for the first time… and I hope I can see in the future more and more Brazilians winning all around the world."

Anitta Credit: Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Anitta, who grew up in the ghettos of Brazil, also showed her gratitude for those who supported her when she decided to leave her country to become a global artist, including J Balvin and Maluma.

"The door is opened. Thank you @vmas, latinos and all the countries I've been traveling, for having so much respect with my journey. (Special thanks to @jbalvin and @maluma who were my first supporters in life when I decided to also build a career out of Brazil)."