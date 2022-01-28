Ricky Martin, Nicky Jam and Anitta All Want You To Jam Out This Weekend With Their New Music

As January comes to an end, everyone is looking to finish the first month of the year with a bang. Luckily, the below artists have fresh, new music to your playlist.

From Nicky Jam's new beats to the sultry return of Ricky Martin, we've got the hottest songs of the week ready for you.

With our #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica wants to bring you some of the hottest new songs that'll make you want to jam out all weekend long. So pull out your headphones and get ready to party!

Woman dancing Credit: Getty Images / Plume Creative

"Ojos Rojos" by Nicky Jam

Nicky Jam doesn't want to be in the friend zone anymore. In his new hit single, the reggaeton star is singing to a woman that is stuck in a bad relationship and is urging her to end things with her man. The video, directed by Willy Rodríguez, was filmed in Madrid and features the artist singing to his muse in a mansion.

"Otra noche en LA" by Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin is bringing sexy back with this new sultry single, "Otra noche en LA." The song awakens memories from past lovers that invite us to explore our own nostalgia, while the steamy music video will make you want to jump into the bathtub with the Puerto Rican singer.

"Boys Don't Cry" by Anitta

Anitta is channeling Michael Jackson's "Thriller" vibes with the new music video of "Boys Don't Cry." Straying from her go-to sound, this track uses techno-pop beats as an allegory for men who act tough but are soft on the inside.

"Háblame bajito" by Fonseca and Cimafunk

What do you get when you mix Colombia and Cuba? "Háblame bajito" is here to answer that question. Through their lyrics, both artists ask people to speak to them softly, with tenderness and kindness.

"Por Ti" by Ally Brooke