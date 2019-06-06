Look at Reggaeton Singer Anitta's Sexy Photos from Bali Vacation

STRIKE A POSE
Brazilian singer Anitta shared some stunning photos from her trip to Bali on Instagram. The reggaeton star celebrated her sensuality with outfits like this.
GOOD MORNING SUNSHINE
Anitta teased fans with this sexy photo in lingerie from her bed.
DADDY'S GIRL
Sharing this vacation with her dad was a dream come true, she said.
TURQUOISE OASIS
Her bikini shot and gorgeous beach backdrop are mesmerizing.
GODDESS
The Brazilian beauty showed off her glam beach style.
BIKINI READY
The singer took a break from performing on stage and the recording studio to get lost in views like these.
SEXY SIREN
The 26-year-old showed off her voluptuous bod with provocative poses like this.
ZEN MODE
Anitta enjoyed some meditation in this peaceful garden.
QUIET TIME
This image seems like a scene out of Julia Robert’s popular travel flick Eat Pray Love.
RELAXED
The singer got cozy with hot Brazilian surfer Pedro Scooby on this getaway.
IN HIS ARMS
The gorgeous singer seems very happy in this hunk’s arms.
MONKEY BUSINESS
This friendly monkey seems to be the one taking this picture. Is he using a selfie stick?
HELLO FROM PARADISE
Bali seems like the perfect place to unwind…and maybe compose new songs? We’ll stay tuned to new enlightening music from Anitta!