Look at Reggaeton Singer Anitta's Sexy Photos from Bali Vacation

By Lena Hansen
June 06, 2019 03:59 PM
Anitta looks stunning in her Instagram posts from Bali vacation she shared with her dad and hot surfer Pedro Scooby. Check out her photo album!
Empezar galería

1 de 14

STRIKE A POSE

Instagram/Anitta

Brazilian singer Anitta shared some stunning photos from her trip to Bali on Instagram. The reggaeton star celebrated her sensuality with outfits like this.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 de 14

GOOD MORNING SUNSHINE

Instagram/Anitta

Anitta teased fans with this sexy photo in lingerie from her bed.

3 de 14

DADDY'S GIRL

Instagram/Anitta

Sharing this vacation with her dad was a dream come true, she said.

Advertisement

4 de 14

TURQUOISE OASIS

Instagram/Anitta

Her bikini shot and gorgeous beach backdrop are mesmerizing.

5 de 14

GODDESS

Instagram/Anitta

The Brazilian beauty showed off her glam beach style.

6 de 14

BIKINI READY

Instagram/Anitta

The singer took a break from performing on stage and the recording studio to get lost in views like these.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 de 14

SEXY SIREN

Instagram/Anitta

The 26-year-old showed off her voluptuous bod with provocative poses like this.

8 de 14

ZEN MODE

Instagram/Anitta

Anitta enjoyed some meditation in this peaceful garden.

9 de 14

QUIET TIME

Instagram/Anitta

This image seems like a scene out of Julia Robert’s popular travel flick Eat Pray Love.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 de 14

RELAXED

Instagram/Anitta

The singer got cozy with hot Brazilian surfer Pedro Scooby on this getaway.

11 de 14

IN HIS ARMS

Instagram/Anitta

The gorgeous singer seems very happy in this hunk’s arms.

12 de 14

MONKEY BUSINESS

Instagram/Anitta

This friendly monkey seems to be the one taking this picture. Is he using a selfie stick?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 de 14

HELLO FROM PARADISE

Instagram/Anitta

Bali seems like the perfect place to unwind…and maybe compose new songs? We’ll stay tuned to new enlightening music from Anitta!

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

Lo más popular en Chica

Todos los temas en Chica

Advertisement
EDIT POST