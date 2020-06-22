Anitta Is Releasing a New Album This Year
The Brazilian star signed with Warner Records in the U.S. and is working with super-producer Ryan Tedder.
Brazilian star Anitta is joining the English market — the singer just signed with Warner Records in the United States and is planning to release her U.S. debut album later this year. "I am so excited to expand my relationship with Warner Music," she shared on Instagram. "I am beyond proud to be able to bring my Brazilian art and culture to the world and can’t wait for u to hear new music."
The new album will be executive produced by Ryan Tedder (famous for working with Taylor Swift, Adele, Beyoncé, and more), and is rumored to feature collaborations with De La Ghetto, Arcángel, and Myke Towers.
After four successful albums and five Latin Grammy nominations, the expansion to Warner U.S. is a step for Anitta to be able to create music in both English and Spanish. Her last album, Kisses, released in 2019, featured lyrics in Portuguese, Spanish, and English. “Anitta is truly unlike any artist we’ve ever experienced," the label said in a statement. "She’s not only an extraordinary musical talent, but is a blazing creative force, an electrifying performer and a true cultural phenomenon."