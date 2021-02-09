Exclusive: Anitta on New Video "Loco" and Friendship With Natalia Barulich

Anitta wears a tiny bikini while she goes skiing in Aspen in her new music video "Loco," out now. "I was super drunk!" jokes the Brazilian reggaetonera about what helped her stay warm while shooting the clip. The singer, 27, says she took a "girls' trip" and asked some of her friends to film the video with her during their vacation. One of the stunning beauties featured is Cuban Croatian model Natalia Barulich, Maluma's ex.

Although Anitta recently revealed she had a fling with Maluma, she says this did not affect her friendship with Natalia. "We are not the type of women, Natalia also, that fight over these kinds of things," she says. "I met her because of Maluma and now we're friends. I don't fight over a man. There are millions of men in the world. Why fight over one when there are millions?"

Anitta wanted a song that reflected her energy and that's what she achieved with "Loco." The music video, recorded a year ago but just released, shows women "who are fun and have good vibes," she says. "We had a great time."

Since she was a child and sang in her church choir, she told her loved ones she dreamed of one day being a famous performer. "They are my biggest fans," she says of her family, who always supported her. Positively impacting the lives of her followers "makes me really happy," Anitta adds. Although she projects major confidence, achieving self-love took time.

"I had to change. Before I was completely the opposite of how I am now," she recalls. "But because of many complicated and difficult things that I went through in my life, I invented this layer, this protection, and this strong Anitta that speaks up and does everything."

She also has a softer, more spiritual side. "I am a very religious person. I try to always have positive thoughts. I don't do anything that I wouldn't want done to me," she says. "Whenever I have an energy that is not so good, I breathe, I stop and I talk to someone that will bring me good vibes."