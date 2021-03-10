Anitta Revolutionizes Instagram With Sexy Post and Powerful Message About Women

Brazilian star Anitta shared a bikini photo on Instagram saying women "deserve respect" and should be free to celebrate their own sexuality.

Anitta shared a sexy bikini photo with a powerful message about women. The Instragram post seems to be in response to a message shared by Puerto Rican reggaetonero Arkangel on his social media. Arkangel posted: "You want to be respected as a woman, but you keep sharing your a** on social media for likes." The Brazilian star unfollowed him on Instagram and clapped back.

The "Loco" singer —wrote along with a stunning photo in a cave wearing a white bikini— "this is me, showing my a** on my Instagram." Anitta defended a woman's right to celebrate her body and sensuality. "Happy day to women, who deserve respect with or without their a**es out," she wrote.

She seemed to directly address Arcangel when she wrote: "you can use women's a**es in your videos and use explicit lyrics to get views, but at the same time say that women who show their own a**es in their social media don't deserve respect? I'm confused." Colleagues like Danna Paola, Kali Uchis and Cazzu showed their support, commenting on her post.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Imagine It Media/ Warner Records

Meanwhile, Arcangel said he wasn't referring to Anitta with this post. "I'm the one that gives you the most likes mami," he wrote. "It hurt me that you unfollowed me."