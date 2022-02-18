The weekend has finally arrived—and it's a long one (thank you, President's Day).

To get you into the long weekend mood, we've brought you this week's playlist of new music featuring the best of pop, reggaeton and alternative Latin music.

"Fuera del mercado" by Danny Ocean

"Envolver remix" by Anitta and Justin Quiles

In this new take on her hit song "Envolver," Brazilian superstar Anitta is joined by Justin Quiles as they tell this story of female desire and seduction. The explosive song is now supplemented by the male point of view, with Quiles at the helm.

"Suelta" by Rauw Alejandro, Dímelo Flow and Farruko ft. Mr. Vegas, Maria Becerra and Fatman Scoop

If you're looking for a playful, fun and catchy song to add to your repertoire this week—this is the one. Dímelo Flow alongside Rauw Alejandro and Farruko have created a track that mixes different genres from reggaeton to dancehall. The song urges fans to dance and enjoy the party with a contagious chorus you won't be able to get out of your head.

"Hebilla" by paopao, La Gabi, ARIA VEGA, Cami Da Baby and Villano Antillano

Latina artists unite for a single that aims to empower women to go after what they want. "Hebilla" is the first single from RichMusic's upcoming all-female EP "hembrismo," which aims to educate, support and advocate for equal opportunities for women in the music industry. The track, written from a woman's point of view, is done in a conversational tone similar to talking to your best friend about a person you like.

"Na na na" by Goyo