The fierce Latinas will grace the fashion spectacle for Vol. 4.

Anitta and Ángela Aguilar Will be Starring in Savage x Fenty's Upcoming Show

Get ready to see some Latina power at Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 as Anitta and Ángela Aguilar participate in Rihanna's upcoming fashion spectacle.

The show, which will air on November 9 on Amazon Prime Video, will feature both Latina talents as they've never been seen before.

In addition to the Girl From Rio and the Princess of Mexican music, the lineup of participants in this year's show are Cara Delavigne, Taraji P. Henson, Bella Poarch, Puerto Rican model Joan Smalls, Marvel's Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu, Irina Shayk and more.

"See you this 9 of November ❤️🇲🇽 @savagexfenty," Aguilar captioned an Instagram post where she shared the promo video.

Fans across Twitter and Instagram were shocked to see the Mexican sweetheart's name on the lineup of performances, curious to see how she is mixing up her niña buena attitude for Savage x Fenty's more sultry vibes.

"Ok but Ángela Aguilar on Savage x Fenty? I'm not ready for this omg," one fan tweeted. "Proud that Angela will be representing my Mexico," another one wrote on Instagram.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video - Show & BTS Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur

Previously, Rihanna has featured other Latin stars in her show including Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin and Daddy Yankee.