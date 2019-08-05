CoupleGoals! Anitta's Most Romantic Posts With Hot Surfer Beau Pedro Scooby

Brazilian reggaeton queen Anitta has a new reason to smile! The singer, 26, has shared romantic photos with her new beau, Brazilian surfer Pedro Scooby, 30, on Instagram. The hot couple recently vacationed in Bali and Milan and seem to be living in a love bubble. Here are our favorite social media posts by the lovebirds.

1. It’s not all work and no play for Anitta! The singer loves to travel, especially in the company of her boyfriend Pedro Scooby. She recently shared this postcard, hugging her beau outside a cathedral in Milan.

2. The couple is Insta-official! Both shared this photo (next to Louis Vuitton luggage) on social media. Are they waiting for a flight to a new romantic destination?

3. To celebrate Valentine’s Day in Brazil, Anitta also shared this beach photo with Scooby, showing off her curves and his sexy tattoos. “My heart is radiating joy,” she admits in the post.

4. They also had a great time in Bali, judging from their loving photos from the trip, which included meditating in Buddhist temples and encountering playful monkeys.

5. The surfer has also expressed his devotion for the singer. He shared photos from a costume party where they shared a slow dance. “We are very happy,” he said in his caption.

Anitta’s fans seem overjoyed to see her so happy and in love! “I’m happy cuz I’m grateful. Oh, God, I’m so grateful. Everything is always so so hard in my life,” she reflected on an Instagram post. “But I’m grateful for every single thing. When I look at where I’ve got… wow. Everything makes sense.”