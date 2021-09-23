Anita Hill Releases New Book Centered Around Gender-Based Violence

Anita Hill was 35-years-old when she took the stand in 1991. She testified against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for sexually harassing her while being his assistant at the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights and U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Three decades later, the lawyer and professor continues to be a pillar in the fight to end gender-based violence, a theme that has shaped her life's work. Hill has served as the Chair of the Hollywood Commission for Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality on the Global Leadership Board of "Time's Up." She also teaches courses on gender, race, social policy, and legal history at Brandeis University.

She is releasing her third book on September 28, Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence. The publication will center around the origins and course of gender violence in our society, combining personal accounts, social analysis, and law.

Anita Hill Credit: Getty Images

In an interview with InStyle for their "Badass Women" issue, Hill, now 65, states she has no plans to slow down and will continue to advocate for women everywhere.

"Once you get on this track, you don't stop. You just realize there's something else to accomplish," she told the magazine. "Right now, I'm feeling like I have time. I wish for everyone the feeling I have about how I live my life: I can do things to make the world better for other people, and that's really a gift. Not everyone feels they have that kind of power."

A large part of Hill's book will focus on the concentration of power, a theme throughout her career.

Anita Hill Credit: Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MAKERS

"This has been a public crisis long before the #MeToo movement, and people are still facing resistance to their ideas or identities in the workplace and can't come forward," she explained. "As long as those conditions exist, I will be doing this work."

Her work continues to push toward a more inclusive society for all, and she wants to leave "the world a better place" than the one she came into.

"A few years ago, I started looking at issues of gender violence — not just sexual harassment in terms of what happened to me, but stories I've heard from others who have identified with my situation, and there were so many similarities," she said. "The exact behavior was different — some were victims of intimate partner violence, others of incest or rape. But these people would come to me and talk about their experiences, and I realized that I needed to talk about more than just sexual harassment."

Anita Hill Credit: Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MAKERS

Her ultimate hope is for the book to help people move forward and face reality behind our systems, from the courts to the military.