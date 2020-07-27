Angelica Vila on Her New Single "Your Plug"

On July 31, Bronx singer Angelica Vila will release her album Deception Szn 1 as well her new single "Your Plug," a Spanglish track inspired by her Dominican roots. “The inspiration actually came from the producer I was working with, his name is K-Major," she tells People CHICA. "I know that a lot people know Anthony Santos and he is one of the biggest Spanish artists in bachata. I’m like, 'Yo, he got this lit song — we make a sample to this and everybody hears it they are going to go crazy.' We just wanted to make this as authentic as possible so that all you hear are my Dominican roots and my Bronx roots."

Growing up in the Bronx definitely influenced the artist's sound, she says. "It got me into hip-hop, especially listening to J.Lo. I grew up listening to her, I grew up listening to a whole bunch of people." She's also happy that Cardi B, a fellow Dominican American artist, has recently put the NYC borough back in the spotlight. "I feel like she helped pave the way for women in the Bronx — Latina women," says Vila.

As one of the few Latinas in R&B, the 22-year-old feels that it's important for her to represent in the genre. "It means everything," she shares. "You don't see too many Latina women in R&B. One person I can always relate to is Selena, because she started off not knowing any Spanish. Her father was there and was pushing her to do this, do that. In a way my managers are like that ... because they just push me to be the best version of myself."

Vila is signed to Roc Nation, which came about after she started working with her mentor, rapper Fat Joe. "It’s a blessing, especially being that he’s been in the game for so long," she says. "He’s very knowledgeable ... he be dropping little gems here and there."