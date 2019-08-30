Watch the Exclusive Premiere of Angelic's "Lost in the City" Video

There’s nothing better than getting together with your friends and having a good time, and that’s exactly what Angelic’s new music video for “Lost in the City” is all about. “It’s really exciting, because you can really see a lot of the Spanish heritage [in the video],” she tells People CHICA. “It’s like a get-together [with] a group of friends, and just by being excited for that.”

The 15-year-old, who grew up in Miami, Florida in a Venezuelan household, hopes the video opens the door for her listeners to check out her Spanish-language music as well. Angelic started singing when she 8 years old, and her family played a huge role in helping her find her passion. “My family has … always listened to music [while] cleaning the house, showering, everything,” she says. “So music’s been a really big part of my life.” She grew up admiring the iconic stars Selena and Jennifer Lopez, the latter of which she hopes to work with one day.

A Spanish remix of “Lost in the City” is currently in the works, but until then, Angelic will be busy doing that thing you’re never supposed to do: reading the comments. “I love to read the comments, because they inspire me,” she explains. “[It] makes me so happy and inspires me to pursue my dreams.”

Check out People CHICA’s exclusive premiere of the video below: