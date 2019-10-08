5 Things to Know About Mexican American Singer Ángela Aguilar

Ángela Aguilar turned 16 on Tuesday, so in celebration, we’re highlighting five fun facts about the Mexican American singer. Her last name should ring a loud bell. She comes from the Aguilar dynasty, a family of renowned artists that includes her grandparents, iconic Mexican actors and singers Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, and her father, Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar. Read on for more reasons to get to know this rising star and add her to your playlist pronto.

Image zoom

1. Her live performance of “La Llorona” at the Latin Grammys in 2018 was spellbinding, earning her a standing ovation and much recognition. She says she fell in love with music at age three and began performing as a child with her dad Pepe and brother Leonardo, also a singer.

Image zoom (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

2. She celebrates her Mexican roots. Angela was born in 2003 in Los Angeles, where her mother was accompanying her dad on a concert tour. This bicultural and bilingual beauty has always celebrated her Mexican culture, as she did when she wore this “Mexicana” t-shirt to People en Español’s 50 Most Beautiful party last year.

3. In 2012, she released her first EP, titled Nueva Tradición. The EP brings her love of ranchero music to younger generations. She was also nominated for two Latin Grammys last year, in the categories of Best New Artist and Best Ranchera Album for Primero Soy Mexicana.

4. She celebrated her birthday last year with a traditional quinceañera in Mexico. The 10-hour celebration included four stunning dresses and a vals she danced with her proud dad.

5. She is also a fashionista with a singular sense of style that fuses modern pieces with traditional Mexican folklore. The young artist has almost 2 million followers on Instagram, where she shows her unique personality and celebrates her love of family and books.